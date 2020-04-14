New details emerge on planned COVID-19 field hospital in downtown Memphis

Talks also underway for how to gradually reopen certain things when it's safe to do so.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County, there are new details on a primary field hospital planned for COVID-19 patients - if needed - at the former Commercial Appeal building in downtown Memphis.

Those with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force also said they'll outline this week what a gradual reopening of life as we know it could look like.

"The best thing that could happen as we prepare for this is to build a facility and we never have to use it," City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said.

But just in case, the former CA building on Union Avenue near Danny Thomas Boulevard will be set up in the next month, as a 400-bed field hospital. It could take in COVID-19 patients with milder symptoms, should our area hospitals become overwhelmed during the projected surge between late May and early June.

"It will be outfitted with beds, the appropriate oxygen. It will have more step-up ability should somebody get more serious and need transport," McGowen said.

Last week, the state selected the Gateway Shopping Center in north Memphis as a secondary field hospital, but it wouldn't be set up unless it's necessary due to patient demand.

"There is no active work happening on the Gateway at this point. As of yesterday, all attention has turned to the CA Building, but we will have that in reserve," McGowen said.

McGowen also said Tuesday the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force began talks of how to reopen certain things when it's safe to do so. When and how to do it isn't known yet.

"That will not be a light switch. That will be a progressive opening of critical functions, expanding more businesses into the essential, the essential category," McGowen said.

So for now, medical experts said Shelby County's Safer at Home orders and social distancing will continue to be the norm to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Let's not give up now. We are too close to the finish line to turn around now," Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

Dr. Randolph also reported Tuesday there were no new reported COVID-19 cases at any Shelby County assisted living facility.