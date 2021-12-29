One more day for COVID testing for SCS students and staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students with Shelby County Schools will be heading back to the classroom for the next semester on Monday.
With COVID cases spiking, SCS is reminding parents that Poplar Healthcare is providing mobile COVID-19 testing at certain locations.
For Thursday, December 30th mobile testing will be at:
- Compass Community-Frayser
- 9-11:30am
- Raleigh-Egypt High School
- 9-11:30am
- Trezevant High School
- 9-11:30am
- Egypt Elementary
- 12:30-3pm
- Lucie E. Campbell Elementary
- 12:30-3pm
- Delano Elementary
- 12:30-3pm