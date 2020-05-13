The amount of COVID-19 testing done in Tennessee so far doesn’t cut it

We don't have control of this coronavirus outbreak , and we can't even get on the same page on what it takes to fight it. But at least Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander took the lead today, making headlines in his role as chairman of a senate committee on health where Dr. Fauci testified today.

Senator Alexander said flat out the amount of testing we've done doesn't cut it. He said while it's good, Tennessee has tested 4% of its population --and plans to nearly double that by the end of may-- that's not nearly enough confidence for our parents and kids when it comes to deciding whether to send their kids to colleges like the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in August. The billions given to federal agencies to create millions of more tests that will give quick results where you can use saliva at home or an antigen test like the ones used for the flu or strep throat.