Two Shelby County Circuit Court Employees test positive for COVID-19

Shelby County Circuit Clerk Temiika Gipson confirmed to Local 24 News that two Circuit Court employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five additional employees were told to quarantine for 14 days out of precaution from the same exposure incident reported last week.

Gipson explained in an email to Local 24 News Weekend Anchor Annette Peagler all departments were professionally disinfected Sunday morning. None of the employees exposed were in the building or office this week, and they were not in contact with customers, attorneys, or pro se litigants.

“The safety of the public and my staff are priority. We are required to wear masks in our office and throughout the building. Sneeze guards have been installed in various areas in all departments and workstations are disinfected daily. Each employee in departments are supplied with gloves, masks, and hand sanitizer,” Gipson said. “In addition to providing personal protective equipment, all staff are required to undergo screening and temperature checks daily prior to entering the building. Employees are encouraged to quarantine and be tested if they believe they have any COVID symptoms.”

Gipson says there is a drop box placed outside the filing counter for legal documents to be filed, to limit close contact with others. And she encourages people to use the E-filing system.