UT will require masks be worn in some indoor spaces when school starts this fall

Masks will be required in classrooms, laboratories, and for indoor academic events requires for students such as orientation, UT officials said.

When students return to class at the University of Tennesee this fall, they will be required to wear masks in some indoor spaces.

While the COVID-19 vaccine is not required for faculty and staff, administrators are urging students to be vaccinated.

“We are excited to have our campus communities together this fall and are planning full campus experiences across the UT System. With the Delta variant spreading in our state and communities, we want to help ensure the safest return possible,” UT President Randy Boyd said. The best way to take care of each other as we return to campus is to first take care of ourselves by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Masks will be required in classrooms, laboratories, and for indoor academic events requires for students such as orientation, UT officials said.

"The expectation is needed because classes and mandatory events require long durations of time in spaces with limited social distancing options and have no way to opt out of attending," UT said.

The mask mandate covers all UT campuses, including the main campus in Knoxville.

UT said that in other areas of campus and during optional campus activities, employees and students are encouraged to be aware of the guidance and take individual responsibility for the use of face covering.

Masks are expected to be used in health care facilities and on public transportation, including the T, officials said.