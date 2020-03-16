UPDATE: Mississippi announces 9 new cases of COVID-19; total now at 21

Nine Mississippi counties impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

JACKSON, Mississippi — Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Health announced nine new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 21, with 389 individuals tested.

New cases have been identified in Harrison, Hinds, Jackson and Leflore counties.

In addition to the four counties with the new cases, there are cases in Copiah, Forrest, Hancock, Monroe and Pearl River counties.

The first cases in Mississippi were a Forrest County woman who is over 65 who recently traveled to North Carolina. That patient has been hospitalized. The other case is a Forrest County man who recently traveled to Florida and has been self-isolating at home without hospitalization.