Urging mask use, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee calls mandate 'controversial'

The state is struggling to handle the country's worst new COVID-19 infection surge per capita during a make-or-break holiday season.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says his weekend address was a move to implore people who won't wear masks to do so without him imposing a state requirement.

The Republican governor's prime time address on Sunday came from quarantine, the day after after Lee revealed his wife Maria had tested positive for the coronavirus. Lee said she had mild symptoms but was feeling much better Monday. He said he's tested negative and has no symptoms.

