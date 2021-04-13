'Risk is extremely low' | Mid-South health experts ease concerns after CDC asks for indefinite pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The move came after six women who recently received a Johnson & Johnson dose came down with a rare blood clotting condition, including one who died.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — COVID-19 vaccine organizers across the Mid-South and nation are making sudden adjustments, after medical regulators asked for a pause on Johnson & Johnson doses - indefinitely.

"Keep in mind, we are talking about six cases out of more than seven million doses," Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

Tuesday, Shelby County health experts looked to ease concerns after the Centers for Disease Control asked for an indefinite pause of Johnson & Johnson doses into arms.

Those at the agency asked anyone who came down with a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to see a doctor as a precaution.

"If you have received Johnson and Johnson beyond three weeks, you are probably in the clear," Dr. Randolph said.

Local 24 News was told several thousand people to date received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Shelby County.

Tuesday, organizers adjusted by switching out scheduled Johnson & Johnson doses at a community vaccine site in Raleigh and for the homeless and homebound populations.

"We simply substituted the Pfizer vaccine for the J&J vaccine, so there's no impact to the operation, just a different vaccination being delivered," City of Memphis Chief Operating Doug McGowen said.

McGowen said 17,000 available Johnson & Johnson doses locally were also set aside Tuesday and clearly marked 'do not use'.

"I am not worried about supply of vaccines slowing down whatsoever," McGowen said.

"Right now the risk seems to be extremely rare," Mississippi Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.

Tuesday afternoon, Mississippi health leaders echoed that message from those in Shelby County. Dr. Dobbs said of the nearly 1.5 million doses administered so far in the Magnolia State, less than 42,000 were Johnson & Johnson.

"Patients who have already received Johnson & Johnson should not be overly concerned," Dr. Dobbs said.

The Mississippi health officer added no Johnson & Johnson doses went to any of the state's larger, drive-thru site, including the one at the Landers Center in Southaven.