Shelby County Health Department offering COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend

Events are being held Saturday and Sunday in Memphis to help folks get the COVID-19 vaccine if they still need it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is still working to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials were at the Tennessee Community College Whitehaven center Friday, and they’ll be back again Saturday. It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1234 Finley Road in Memphis.

Health officials are only giving out the Pfizer vaccine to people 12 and older.

On Sunday, the health department is working with the Amigos Foundation at Salon Monarca. They’ll be providing the Pfizer vaccine between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. for folks ages five and older.

The first, second, third and booster doses will be available.

Additional vaccination events are set for April 17th and May 8th.

Other vaccination sites are open daily around Shelby County. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/ and enter your zip code.

Get drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations at the Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center, 1234 Finley Road at the following dates & times. Other vaccination sites are open daily around Shelby County. Go to https://t.co/nlwqPBTT65 and enter your zip code. #SleevesUp pic.twitter.com/S0LUATy4JE — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) March 25, 2022