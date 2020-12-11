Volunteer Memphis to give away 20,000 free masks across Mid-South

Volunteer Memphis will give away 20,000 masks during their Free Masks Mid-South program November 17 to December 22.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteer Memphis will give away 20,000 masks during their Free Masks Mid-South program November 17 to December 22. Volunteers will join with the Mid-South Food Bank to hand out the masks at sites across the Mid-South. Anyone in need of a free mask, or wanting to volunteer to help can find more information on Volunteer Memphis’ website at volunteermemphis.org.

Organizers from Volunteer Memphis and the Mid-South Food Bank will host 16 different giveaways in four Mid-South counties over the span of the program. Volunteer Memphis will be announcing the December giveaway locations in the coming weeks. Anyone can pick up a free mask at the giveaways, but those in need of food assistance must register at the Mid-South Food Bank’s website https://www.midsouthfoodbank.org/.

“Volunteer Memphis is proud that we can impact these communities by providing free masks during the pandemic,” said Andrea Hill, Director of Leadership Memphis, “Partnering with the Mid-South Food Bank ensures that people who come to these giveaways leave with the supplies they need.”

Volunteer Memphis created Free Masks Mid-South after earning a grant from the Tennessee Community CARES Program. The funding was awarded to nonprofits that could help provide aid for the COVID-19 pandemic and work to flatten the curve.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that wearing a mask is proven to slow the spread of COVID-19. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris issued a mask mandate that is still in effect on November 12, 2020.

Organizers will coordinate a team of more than 250 nonprofits, 50 corporate partners, and several thousand volunteers in the Volunteer Memphis network. Anyone interested in learning more about Volunteer Memphis’ work can find more information on their website volunteermemphis.org.