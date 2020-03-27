Worker at Kroger's distribution center tests positive for COVID-19

Workers at the warehouse have been working seven days a week to get products to store shelves. Thursday, trucks were lined up, waiting to be unloaded.

Kroger issued a statement which read, “Today, an associate working in the Delta Division Distribution Center has reported testing positive for COVID-19. The associate has not been in the distribution center since Saturday. The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority. The distribution center has been thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized. We are supporting the individual, following guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of all employees at our site."