Bill that could add more emergency rooms in rural Mississippi heads to governor

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi.

The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of "freestanding" emergency rooms in rural counties. Those are ERs that are not attached to hospitals.

The bill is headed to Gov. Tate Reeves' desk for review.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that if Reeves signs the bill into law, it could lead help some rural counties to build emergency rooms.