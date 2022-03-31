x
Politics

Mississippi House and Senate approve each other's redistricting plans

The Mississippi House and Senate have approved each other's redistricting plans which are likely to maintain Republican majorities.

The 122 House districts and 52 Senate districts are updated after each Census. 

Two House districts in areas with stagnant population in north Mississippi are being moved to areas with growth — one to DeSoto County and the other to Harrison County. 

In the Senate, one district is being moved from southwestern Mississippi to Rankin and Smith counties near metro Jackson. 

Unless someone successfully sues to challenge the redistricting plans, the new districts will be used in the 2023 elections.

