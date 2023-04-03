'Overwhelmed with gratitude' | Hamilton Eye Institute held 6th annual 'Brad Baker Honorary Race for Sight'

On Saturday, the institute hosted its 6th annual "Brad Baker Honorary Race for Sight." Runners took off from the starting line at 9 in the morning to help raise money for eye surgeries that could help save the vision of many Memphians.

"To be able to have a fundraiser like this that is so well-supported and loved by this community — it's just amazing," Dr. Kerr of the Hamilton Eye Institue said. "We are just overwhelmed with gratitude to the community for their support [in] letting us go out and help people in the way that we know how to do, which is provide sight-saving sugery."