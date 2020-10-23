As if 2020 hasn’t stunk enough already, mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in 20 Memphis zip codes

Mosquitoes can transmit West Nile Virus to humans when they bite them. Shelby County Health Department announces schedule of “mosquito control activities”

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM SHELBY COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT:

Mosquito Control Activities Scheduled for Week of October 26, 2020

The Shelby County Health Department’s Mosquito Control Program routinely traps and tests mosquitoes for the presence of West Nile virus (WNV).

Mosquitoes positive for the West Nile Virus have been identified in the following zip codes in Shelby County: 38002, 38016, 38053, 38104, 38106, 38107, 38108, 38109, 38115, 38117, 38119, 38122, 38125, 38126, 38127, 38128, 38133, 38134, 38135, and 38141.

See map of all positive zip codes here: https://arcg.is/1DDuL40.

Mosquitoes can transmit West Nile Virus to humans when they bite them. Residents of zip codes listed above, where the virus has been detected are advised to be especially careful to avoid mosquito bites.

Remain indoors when mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn. If you must be outside, use insect repellents containing DEET and long sleeves and long pants.

Since February, the Shelby County Health Department’s Mosquito Control Program has treated areas by applying larvicides to standing bodies of water. These actions are consistent with efforts to be proactive in decreasing the adult mosquito population.

Larviciding is the practice of applying an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insecticide to areas where mosquito breeding has been confirmed. It is the most effective way of eliminating mosquito populations. Please view our ArcGIS story map that details our mosquito control prevention work.

SCHD will conduct mosquito control activities, including truck-mounted spraying (adulticiding) of EPA-approved insecticides, weather permitting*, in specific ZIP codes where the West Nile virus has been detected, and portions of adjoining zip codes, according to the following schedule:

Monday, October 26, 2020:

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m

Zip Codes: 38103, 38104, 38105, 38114, 38126

Route Map: https://arcg.is/1W8CC9

Tuesday, October 27, 2020:

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Zip Codes: 38116, 38118

Route Map: https://arcg.is/Trf190

Wednesday, October 28, 2020:

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Zip Codes: 38002, 38053, 38133

Route Map: https://arcg.is/1XGPyy0

Thursday, October 29, 2020:

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Zip Codes: 38138, 38139

Route Map: https://arcg.is/LaWDv

*Please note: To ensure the insecticide is most effective, the scheduled spraying will be canceled if any of the following weather conditions are present for the majority of the schedule spray time:

Rain chance of 65% or greater

Wind speeds 11mph or greater

Temperature less than 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Go to www.shelbytnhealth.com to view the most current schedule and the exact boundaries of each scheduled spray. New maps will be added weekly to reflect updated schedules.

Truck mounted spraying only effectively kills adult mosquitoes currently flying at the time the insecticide is sprayed. Because of this, residents are highly encouraged to be vigilant as it relates to controlling mosquito populations around their homes and businesses and preventing mosquito bites.

Individuals are encouraged to practice the 4 D’s:

· DEFEND yourself by using insect repellent with DEET. Follow label instructions.

· DRESS in long sleeves and pants. Wear loose and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

· DUSK/DAWN is the time when mosquitoes are most active. Stay indoors.

· DRAIN standing water and install or repair window screens.