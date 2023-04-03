Here's how to attend health events during public health week

There are several planned activities that promote bettering health in all cultural communities throughout the week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) will host a week of events for national public health week from April 3 to April 9.

There will be a community meet and greet health fair Monday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who attend can receive resources and information about various programs and services offered by the health department.

The health fair will be held at the following locations:

Shelby County Health Department located at 814 Jefferson A ve.

Shelby Crossing Clinic located at 1826 Sycamore View Rd.

On Tuesday, April 4, SCHD well focus on violence prevention, sharing information about violence prevention programs available to Shelby County residents through its online and social media channels.

Wednesday, April 5, SCHD and community partners will be posted at the Benjamin Hooks Library (3030 Poplar Ave.) providing sexual health and reproductive resources. Free HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) programs, counseling, and well as free and low-cost family planning services will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Mental health will be Thursday's focus, and SCHD invites people in the community to gather at 10 a.m. to take 5 minute health breaks or longer. Those who attend will pause for several moments of silence, meditation, prayer, daydreaming, or any other activity that promotes mental restoration.

There will also be a free yoga class available at Mind/Body Haus located at 685 S. Cox St. beginning at 7:15 p.m. Space is limited to 45 people, and the first 20 people who call the studio at 901-436-0902 and share photos on social media with the hasthtag #NPHW2023 will receive one free class pass.

SCHD is also partnering with World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday, April 7 for a virtual event that focuses on rural health. To attend, click here.

On Saturday, SCHD will serve the community, packing and delivering free COVID test kits and educational materials.

Lastly, on Sunday, April 9, the department will share healthy food option recipes by Chef Phillip Dewayne on its social media channels.