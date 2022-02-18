Four Lemoyne-Owen students are on their way to being the next generation's Black medical professionals

The selected students will receive hands on clinical experience from mentors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Inaugural Memphis HBCU Scholars Program has selected four Lemoyne-Owen students to participate in its mentorship program this year, continuing its efforts to cultivate the next generation of researchers and medical professionals.

Dr. John Jeffries, Professor and Chief of Methodist's Division of Adult Cardiovascular Diseases and mentor for the program's Memphis chapter, said that the program's wants to create diverse, prepared medical professionals.

"The objective of the program is to increase the number of well prepared minority students who can compete successfully for entry into different graduate programs," Jeffries said.

The national HBCU Scholars Program shared statistics that revealed that in 2019, only 7% of medical school students and 6% of medical school graduates in the U.S. were Black.

The national program said ensuring that minorities infiltrate healthcare and biomedical sciences is "vital" to closing gaps in health disparities that heavily impact Black communities.

The HBCU Scholars Program said that it believes that creating trust in healthcare and improving health outcomes for African Americans simply starts with having more Black scientists and medical professionals that understand the seriousness of cardiovascular disease and the impact that it has on its victims.

"It really gives them a chance to see what we do on a day to day basis," Jefferies said.

Jefferies said that he wants people to be mindful that heart disease is still the number one killer worldwide.