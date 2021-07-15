Will other hospital systems follow St. Jude by requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for employees?

We reached out to Mid-South healthcare systems to find out their policies when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for employees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After word that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, we reached out to other area hospital systems to find out what they are doing.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare did not say they were requiring the vaccine. This is the full statement: “Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has administered more than 22,600 vaccine doses to Associates and providers and 16,800 doses to members of the community. As the Delta variant continues to rapidly spread through our community, vaccines are the best defense against this insidious virus. We strongly encourage our providers and Associates to get vaccinated and present the facts to help them make an informed decision.”

Regional One Health responded: “We are continuing to look at the data; however, we do not have plans to make the vaccine a mandatory requirement for employees at this time.”

Baptist Memorial Healthcare said: “We have not changed our policy; we are not requiring employees to get the COVID vaccine, but we are strongly encouraging them to.”