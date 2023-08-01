The Shelby County Health Department said the virus has so far been detected in mosquitoes in 28 Shelby County zip codes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The first human case of West Nile virus in Tennessee in 2023 is in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

The health department said the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed it is the first case of human West Nile in the state for this year.

Further details on the patient were not made public.

The Shelby County Health Department said the virus has so far been detected in mosquitoes in 28 Shelby County zip codes, shown at https://arcg.is/0S9u1W.

The health department said every zip code in Shelby County will be sprayed at least twice by the end of mosquito season.

In severe cases, West Nile virus can cause serious illness that leads to hospitalization or death, but most cases go undetected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people over age 60 are most likely to develop severe illness.

The Shelby County Health Department recommends everyone protect themselves from mosquito bites by following the four Ds: