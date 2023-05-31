As the heat moves in, it's time to think about pool and water safety

Physicians at Saint Francis Hospitals have safety reminders for kids who are going to the pool this summer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the heat of summer bears down on the Mid-South, many will be looking for ways to cool off. And that means it’s time to think about pool and water safety.

One: put down any phones, books, or other distractions. The biggest way to keep kids safe is to keep eyes on them.

Two: Make sure there are barriers around any pools at home. Locks and alarms are also a good idea.

Three: sign children up for swim classes, that way they are as prepared as possible in the water.

Four: Learn CPR. Doctors say everyone should know CPR, because the sooner it's started, the better the outcome could be for the drowning victim.

Experts said it’s best to start talking to kids and practice pool safety early and often.

“Educating them on pool safety, explaining accidents can and do unfortunately happen. It depends on the age of the kids, having those age-appropriate conversations,” said Victoria Vanacore, Physician Assistant at St Francis Hospitals. “You don't want them scared of the water, but you also don't want them fearless."