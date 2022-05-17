Memphis woman encouraging others by sharing story of mental health

“Don’t wait until you’re an adult and almost damaged to want to confront what’s going on,” said owner of R.A.V.E. Productions Marlisha Applewhite.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is sharing her story of childhood trauma and her mission to help others before it’s too late.

“When I was molested and was trying to deal with pleasing everybody in my family, or outside my family, church, friends,” said Marlisha Applewhite. “A lot of that drew me into a deep, deep, deep depression.”

Applewhite shared she was assaulted multiple times by those she knew and strangers.

“I didn’t really speak out on it only because for one I didn’t think anybody would believe me.”

When she did voice her hurt the response left her retreating back into her shell.

“Sometimes it can even be the person’s dad who’s doing it,” said Applewhite. “Or uncle or whoever it is or the mother who’s allowing it to happen by being in a relationship with this man or this woman.”

Applewhite explained depression hit her hard in 2019, that's when she realized she needed to release the hurt and past pain.

“You can’t see the inner scars so that’s when I write in my book I called it ‘Covered Scars’ because it’s talking about scars that I covered on the inside.”

So she started her own production company to share her story.

R.A.V.E. Productions, which stands for rejoice and value everything.

“I don’t see anyone highlighting it (mental health) unless someone has already taken their life or is in the process of taking their life.”

Applewhite also speaks to high school students on mental well-being…and is bringing light to depression before it’s too late.

“Don’t wait until you’re an adult and almost damaged to want to confront what’s going on.”

She’s encouraging others to let their voice be heard.

“You never know how just speaking about it or speaking on it can change you on the inside.”