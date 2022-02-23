Memphis healthcare leader works to expand access to care

Dr. Florence Jones is the first Black female president of Methodist North Hospital in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis healthcare worker, Dr. Florence Jones, made history after becoming the first Black female president of Methodist North Hospital in northeast Shelby County.

Dr. Jones, who grew up in Kentucky in the 1950s, said that her mom inspired her to become a nurse.

"Women in that time, if you think of the time, were mainly housewives, teachers, or nurses, and so because of my mother being a nurse, I got into health care," Dr. Jones said.

Her nursing journey started in Kentucky. Jones eventually moved to Memphis and became the Chief Nursing Officer at Methodist South. She later transferred to Methodist North, where she was promoted to president in 2017.

During her time as president, she has helped her team become a Magnet Hospital, which speaks to the hospital's nursing quality and patient care. Methodist North was the first hospital in West Tennessee to receive that designation.

According to Jones, Methodist North is now one of 580 hospitals that is considered a Magnet Hospital worldwide.

"The whole intent is to elevate the service, the quality that patients receive, and [to ensure] that we're always using best practices," Jones said. "We're always looking for opportunities to improve what we did, because in order to keep that designation, you have to demonstrate that you're on a journey of still doing those things."

Jones explained that if providing patients with quality care never stops, especially being that many people struggle with finding access to healthcare.

"I think it's very important that there's access regardless of your ability to pay, and I'm very proud of being part of Methodist system, because we have hospitals and various parts of the community to promote and allow that access to care," Jones said. "And I think that's in continuing that commitment to the African American community," Jones said.

She said a big part of creating access is building a relationship with the community that the hospital serves. The hospital hosts an annual Block Party for Peace in Raleigh and several other events throughout the year.

She said solving the lack of access in some communities is multi-faceted.

"It's not just on the backs of hospitals, you know, our political lawmakers, our representatives, just different people need to come together," Jones said.

Jones is very hands-on at the hospital. She created the "Walk in their Shoes" program where she performs different jobs at the hospital that range from housekeeping to shadowing surgeons.

"I want individuals at the hospital, my staff, to know that I am approachable, that their role is important," Jones said.

She said she wants to touch people and make an impact through her work.

"I try to take a moment to at least make that connection hopefully leave someone inspired," Jones said.