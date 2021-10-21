Mid-South breast cancer survivor said support groups helped her through radiation stress, pandemic

The Cordova mother is now cancer-free after early detection and treatment.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — During breast cancer awareness month, we continue to bring you Mid-South stories of hope and survival from those diagnosed and who've overcome.

That includes Vercatha Ford.

In February 2019, doctors diagnosed the mother with stage zero breast cancer.

"I was in shock. I was like, no, not me, can't be me," Ford said. "I didn't know what to do, so I left and sat in my car and found my anxiety going up and up and up."

During her radiation in the spring of 2019 and after, the Cordova homemaker found healing and hope through Baptist Memorial Hospital's Women Breast Cancer Support Groups.

"That helped me out, let me know that other women was going through the same thing that I was going through, because there are so many emotions," Ford said.

And then 2020 happened.

With the pandemic intensifying locally - and before vaccines were available - doctor's appointments and support group meetings went virtual, as Ford stayed extra precautious.

"I stayed at home because I was anxious to get out. I didn't want to get out because I was afraid to catch COVID because of my underlying condition," Ford said.

But now, as late 2021 shows signs of the pandemic's Delta variant slowing down and hospitals inching closer to pre-pandemic normalcy, Ford offered this to the public.

"Get the (mammograms) done because, you know some women might say, 'oh, I don't want to go, they may find something.' Yes, they may find something but they might find it early like I did," Ford said.

Because of that timely cancer catch and treatment, Ford is now cancer free for two years and embraces a different title.

"I mean being a breast cancer survivor, I'm thankful that everything came out OK and I'm going to always celebrate being a survivor," Ford added.

Ford will continue that celebration next Friday, during the 'Pink on Parade', which honors her and fellow survivors.