Mississippi asks to delay order that it create mental health plan

A federal judge said the plan must detail how the state will work to prevent unnecessary institutionalization of people with mental illness.

JACKSON, Miss — The state of Mississippi intends to appeal a federal judge's mandate that it come up with a plan detailing how it will work to prevent unnecessary institutionalization of people with mental illness.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered that Mississippi had 120 days to come up with a proposed plan to submit to the U.S. Justice Department and a mental health expert.

He ordered that the final plan be completed in 180 days.