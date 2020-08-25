New mask and health directives issued by Shelby County Health Department

Both directives went into effect August 24.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — Monday, the Shelby County Health Department issued a new health directive and a new mask directive, both of which went into effect August 24, 2020.

The new mask directive removes the exemption schools previously had pertaining to the requirement to wear masks.

The mask directive says, “Cloth face coverings or masks shall be required within Shelby County, Tennessee and as set forth in this Directive to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19.”

While it does list several exemptions, this one was removed from the new directive: “Within educational institutions, public and private K-12 schools, private colleges and universities, trade schools, post-secondary, and technical colleges, provided K-12 schools comply with the conditions set forth in prior and future Directives issued by the Department.”