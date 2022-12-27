Low water pressure causes new Sunrise Memphis location to temporarily close

“This is usually a really busy week for us. A lot of people are in for the Liberty Bowl, a lot of people are in from college,” said Ryan Trimm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been an ongoing struggle for Memphians, as many continue to grapple with the limited access to running water. Many businesses have been facing this issue head on. While some have remained open throughout the ordeal, others have had to close their doors during some of the biggest money making days of the year.

“We’re not equipped to deal with cold temperatures,” said Ryan Trimm, Sunrise Memphis Owner.

After nine months of preparation, this was supposed to be a busy week for the new Poplar location of Sunrise Memphis. However, low water pressure brought on by issues from last week’s arctic blast has had the restaurant close its doors.

“It’s been an anticipated opening for us. We’ve been open a week and we’re already having to shut down,” says Trimm.

It has been a common sight for many Memphians like Trimm, as water has barely been coming from the restaurant’s pipes.

“By Saturday it was really low, by yesterday morning it was, I mean a dribble,” said Trimm.

Trimm said it took a total of 17 minutes to fill one sock pot. There was little water at all, leaving the location unable to clean dishes properly or use the bathroom properly. These conditions led Trimm to the difficult decision to close doors on Tuesday.

“I said we got to close, this is unsanitary for customers, we got to make sure we do the right thing here,” said Trimm.

Each Sunrise Memphis location seemed to be the opposite of each other on Tuesday. Jefferson Avenue was as busy as ever once it reopened according to Trimm, but the Poplar location had to turn away customers. Lisa Lyon traveled over an hour from Ashland, Mississippi to the Jefferson location. She wanted to catch up with her brothers after not being able to meet up with them during the holidays.

“We weren’t able to join at Christmas,” said Lyon, “And so we were all excited to try it out because he said everything was just as good or better.”

For many small businesses in Memphis, this water distribution crisis could not have come during a worst time. The Liberty Bowl has been crucial in years past for places like Sunrise Memphis.

“This is usually a really busy week for us. A lot of people are in for the Liberty Bowl, a lot of people are in from college,” said Trimm, “We hate being closed right now because we make so much money this week to help support next month when we don’t usually make a lot of money.”

Right now Sunrise Memphis is doing what it can to make sure the restaurant and its employees are taken care of.

“Especially this time of year, Christmas is expensive, got a lot of people that need to work. That’s why I let them come in today, we’re doing some deep cleaning stuff, cleaning our vented hoods, cleaning our ovens.”

Trimm is hoping to open up the Poplar location again December 28th in some capacity, whether it’s through to-go orders or a limited menu. There might be some luck according to the Greater Memphis Chamber.

In a letter to Chamber investors, President and CEO Ted Townsend said “I was just informed by Memphis Light, Gas & Water President & CEO Doug McGowen that the water pressure has normalized to the point that business can resume as usual starting tomorrow. This was in large part thanks to the rapid response and support our business community, and Doug asked me to thank you on behalf of MLGW.”