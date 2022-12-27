City of Memphis providing water for toilet flushing at Hickory Hill Community Center

The City said this water is not to be used for drinking or bathing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is partnering with the Shelby County Health Department Tuesday to provide non-potable water for toilet flushing only. This is not to be confused with the consumable water that MLGW is providing to residents at different locations throughout Memphis.

This water is to be used for toilet flushing only and cannot be boiled to be made safe for consumption, hand washing, bathing, etc.

The City said This water is to provide a forced flush, is not for drinking purposes, and has not been treated. It is the same water used by fire hydrants – which is safe to touch, but not to drink.