MLGW call centers taking emergency calls only

Customers without emergencies or with customer service questions, can speak to a representative at the Millington, Lamar, or Shelby Drive locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW asks that customers call their emergency hotline, 528-4465 to report any visible water leaks. Customers should not use this number to report low water pressure, or no water.

This excludes customers in Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown and Millington. If you are not located in these cities, you are still under a boil advisory until further notice from MLGW.

MLGW has put the Emergency Water Management Phase in place. Residential customers should limit heavy water use, and that includes, not doing laundry, not washing cars, not letting water run, and only doing the dishes if necessary.