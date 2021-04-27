x
Memphis News & Weather

Health

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital plans to invest $11.5 billion and add 1,400 jobs

It’s the largest strategic expansion in its history targeting pediatric catastrophic diseases globally.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is making its largest investment to its mission of researching and treating children with severe illnesses.

The hospital plans to commit $11.5 billion over the next 6 years for 1,400 new jobs, new construction, renovation, and new research areas for other debilitating childhood diseases. The multi-phase expansion plan is fueled almost entirely by steadily increasing donor contributions and fundraising efforts.

Click here to read the entire plan.

