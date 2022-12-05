St. Jude's president ranked in 2022 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

Modern Healthcare, a healthcare industry trade publication, said it recognizes people who impact and work to transform the healthcare industry.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital wrapped up its 21st annual 5k marathon Saturday, Dec. 3, but the hospital has more exciting news to share.

Modern Healthcare named St. Jude’s president and executive chief Dr. James R. Downing as one of the "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2022."

The Modern Healthcare industry healthcare trade publication said it recognizes those who impact and work to transform the healthcare industry.

Dr. Downing was previously recognized by TIME Magazine in 2012 for his Pediatric Cancer Genome Project. The project completed a deep dive, researching the underlying genetics that cause childhood cancer to rise, spread and resist treatment.

“Our 2022 ranking of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare recognizes these individuals who are transforming a major sector of the nation’s economy and are focused on improving care and payment models.”

Under Dr. Downing’s leadership, the hospital said it continues to work towards improving treatment for childhood cancer and other diseases, extending clinical care and available scientific programs in Memphis, and building global partnerships and furthering research.