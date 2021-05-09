x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

10 lottery games in Mississippi are about to be scratched out

Mega Ca$h, Solid Gold, Double Match, Bingo, and other scratch-off games in the Magnolia State are ending.
Credit: Hyejin Kang - stock.adobe.com

MISSISSIPPI, USA — If you have an itch to scratch lottery tickets in Mississippi, you need to pay attention to this.

10 scratch-off games in the Magnolia State are about to be scratched out. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced that October 1, 2021 will the last day to buy --and December 30, 2021 will be the last day to redeem prizes-- for the following games:

    Game #12—Mega Ca$h  

    Game #19—Solid Gold

    Game #20—Mississippi Limited

    Game #30—Cash to Go

    Game #32—Bonus Crossword

    Game #42—Double Match

    Game #45—Holiday Treasures

    Game #46—Holiday Cash

    Game #50—Bingo

    Game #56—Lucky Green Tripler

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation also said that five of the scratch-off games ending are eligible for the next 2nd Chance Promotional drawing: Double Match, Holiday Treasures, Holiday Cash, Bingo and Lucky Green Tripler. The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will take place January 5, 2022. Note that players have until December 30, 2021, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. 

Related Articles