10 lottery games in Mississippi are about to be scratched out

MISSISSIPPI, USA — If you have an itch to scratch lottery tickets in Mississippi, you need to pay attention to this.
10 scratch-off games in the Magnolia State are about to be scratched out. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced that October 1, 2021 will the last day to buy --and December 30, 2021 will be the last day to redeem prizes-- for the following games:
Game #12—Mega Ca$h
Game #19—Solid Gold
Game #20—Mississippi Limited
Game #30—Cash to Go
Game #32—Bonus Crossword
Game #42—Double Match
Game #45—Holiday Treasures
Game #46—Holiday Cash
Game #50—Bingo
Game #56—Lucky Green Tripler
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation also said that five of the scratch-off games ending are eligible for the next 2nd Chance Promotional drawing: Double Match, Holiday Treasures, Holiday Cash, Bingo and Lucky Green Tripler. The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will take place January 5, 2022. Note that players have until December 30, 2021, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify.