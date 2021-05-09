10 lottery games in Mississippi are about to be scratched out

Mega Ca$h, Solid Gold, Double Match, Bingo, and other scratch-off games in the Magnolia State are ending.

MISSISSIPPI, USA — If you have an itch to scratch lottery tickets in Mississippi, you need to pay attention to this.

10 scratch-off games in the Magnolia State are about to be scratched out. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced that October 1, 2021 will the last day to buy --and December 30, 2021 will be the last day to redeem prizes-- for the following games:

Game #12—Mega Ca$h

Game #19—Solid Gold

Game #20—Mississippi Limited

Game #30—Cash to Go

Game #32—Bonus Crossword

Game #42—Double Match

Game #45—Holiday Treasures

Game #46—Holiday Cash

Game #50—Bingo

Game #56—Lucky Green Tripler