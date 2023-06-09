x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

17-year-old son of Marion police officer killed in East Arkansas drowning

The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said the teen was found dead in the Right Hand Chute Little River near Rivervale, Arkansas, Wednesday.
Credit: MARIOMONTE - stock.adobe.com

RIVERVALE, Ark. — An East Arkansas teen is dead after falling into a river and drowning Wednesday, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday morning. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old teenaged boy fell into the Right Hand Chute Little River near the small town of Rivervale, Arkansas, Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

First responders arrived and began rescue efforts, launching boats to try to find him. A woman was also found in the river and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

The 17-year-old teen was found around 2 a.m. Thursday, and was pronounced dead. The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said while an official cause of death has not been revealed, they believe the death was a drowning.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the teen was the son of a Marion, Arkansas, police officer. A representative with the Marion Police Department said their office would release a statement remembering the teen.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

South Memphis residents want more action on cancer-causing emissions near their homes

Before You Leave, Check This Out