17-year-old son of Marion police officer killed in East Arkansas drowning

RIVERVALE, Ark. — An East Arkansas teen is dead after falling into a river and drowning Wednesday, the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the 17-year-old teenaged boy fell into the Right Hand Chute Little River near the small town of Rivervale, Arkansas, Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

First responders arrived and began rescue efforts, launching boats to try to find him. A woman was also found in the river and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 17-year-old teen was found around 2 a.m. Thursday, and was pronounced dead. The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said while an official cause of death has not been revealed, they believe the death was a drowning.