Have you seen these two missing children

An Amber Alert was issued for missing 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos, on behalf of the Louisiana State Police.

Amaya Hernandez is a Hispanic infant, and she was last seen wearing a pink onesie. She has brown eyes, black hair, and she is 22 inches. She also weighs 12 pounds.

Eileen De Leon Ramos is a Hispanic female. She was last seen wearing a red polo-style shirt and khaki skirt. Ramos is 45 pounds, and she has brown eyes and black hair.

Amaya Hernandez and Ramos are believed to be with Sergio “David” Hernandez. Sergio “David” Hernandez is described is a 25-year-old Hispanic male. He is five feet three inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair, and he weighs 140 pounds.

Sergio "David" Hernandez is driving a 2007 blue Honda Civic with a Mississippi license plate PNC3279. The vehicle was last seen traveling north into Mississippi.