American, Delta and United to resume flights to New York City area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis International Airport (MEM) passengers will once again have nonstop service to the New York City area this fall, as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines will resume routes that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Airlines will resume its daily service between MEM and La Guardia Airport (LGA) on September 8. Tickets are on sale at www.aa.com. Schedule:

MEM to LGA

Departs: 11:46 am (CT)

Arrives: 3:25 pm (ET)

LGA to MEM

Departs: 9:10 am (ET)

Arrives: 11:08 am (CT)

Delta Air Lines will resume daily service between MEM and LGA on September 13. Tickets are on sale at www.delta.com. Schedule:

MEM to LGA

Departs: 11:59 am (CT)

Arrives: 3:38 pm (ET)

LGA to MEM

Departs: 9:20 am (ET)

Arrives: 11:06 am (CT)

Finally, United Airlines will resume service twice daily between MEM and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on October 5. Tickets are on sale at www.united.com. Schedule:

MEM to EWR

Departs: 7:05 am (CT)

Arrives: 10:52 am (ET)

Departs: 12:36 pm (CT)

Arrives: 4:23 pm (ET)

EWR to MEM

Departs: 10:00 am (ET)

Arrives: 11:54 am (CT)

Departs: 8:05 am (ET)

Arrives: 10:06 am (CT)

Throughout the pandemic, demand across the nation plummeted, causing airlines to suspend numerous routes. The Northeast U.S. was particularly affected, likely due to the ongoing lack of business travel. The resumption of the New York routes indicates that airlines are seeing business travel rebound as well.

For the month of July 2021, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at MEM screened a total of 212,509 passengers and employees at MEM, making it the busiest month since December 2019. MEM has recovered at about a 10% faster rate than the U.S. average according to TSA checkpoint statistics.