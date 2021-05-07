Arrow Creative to host Mother's Day pop-up for last minute shoppers

Don't forget mom this mother's day weekend! A pop-up shop is making it easy to get mom something special while supporting local

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The clock is ticking to buy mom something special this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9.

This Saturday, Arrow Creative is hosting a Mother's Day pop-up shop for people still needing to buy a gift.

“We understand that sometimes you forget about Mother’s Day and that’s okay but we’re giving them an opportunity the day before Mother’s Day to come and get something really unique and special while supporting the Memphis art’s community," Abby Phillips, Arrow Creative Co-Founder, said.

Arrow Creative is a non-profit that aims to make art more accessible for the community.

Recently, Arrow Creative moved from Broad Ave. into it's new space in Cooper-Young at 653 Philadelphia St. which will allow room to support more artists.

"We're really excited about creating these pop-ups that you can see where our studio is and are going to be," Phillips said. "This space here will fit 16 artist studios. We'll also have our retail shop. We'll have gallery space and classroom space."

During Saturday's pop-up, their first shopping event at the new space, people will be able to buy from more than a dozen local artists from artwork, fashion, and more.

“You’re supporting local arts and that’s a story," Dorothy Collier, Arrow Creative Co-Founder and artist, said. "That is your neighbor that you are supporting. That’s part of your community. [It's] something more than a little item or trinket. It has a story along with it.”

The pop-up runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.