“All it takes is a visionary" Memphis artist working to create an art district on Jackson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ephraim Urevbu says he’s the visionary who created the jewel we now know as the South Main street development in Downtown Memphis.

“All it takes is a visionary to see through all of the garbage, and create a jewel from it,” Urevbu said. “It took four years to get that done, but we were able to create an art community in a dilapidated part of town.”

Now the artist/entrepreneur has his sights on another piece of property at 825 Jackson Ave. with hopes of building an art district.

“We can turn this area, this plot you see around here into a vibrant art community,” Urevbu said.

When he’s finished, Urevbu says the building will be an art incubator for local artist creating all types of art, even culinary art. He’s partnering with Memphis Chef Monique Williams to add an upscale vegan/pescatarian restaurant.

“This will change the idea that you can have plant based foods and it be good and really soulful,” Chef Mo said.

They expect cost of the building to be around $500,000 and he hopes to have it finished by the end of year.