Black Lives Matter activists call for answers in Jaylin McKenzie shooting

The rally for Mckenzie is scheduled to held Saturday, June 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at American Way Park with a march outside of the Mount Mariah Precinct at 1:45.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rally is set for Saturday outside of the Memphis Police Department's Mount Moriah Precinct as Black Lives Matter activists demand answers regarding the death of an Atlanta man.

Jaylin Mckenzie was visiting Memphis late last year when, as Memphis police state, he ran from officers and fired at police following a traffic stop. The 20-year-old was shot and killed.

His mother came from Atlanta to Memphis looking for answers but said she found no more from MPD. Ashley Mckenzie Smith said she got an unexpected call from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) the morning of Dec. 17, 2022.

The TBI said Memphis Police officers tried to pull a car over near American Way, but the person behind the wheel allegedly drove off, and when they got to Cochese Avenue, three people allegedly ran from the car.

That is when officers chased a man down the street before someone started shooting, the TBI said.

Posters for the rally on Saturday make the case that there was no gun recovered and no gun residue. Now, Smith and activists are demanding body camera video and a detailed police report be made public.

"We are here standing in solidarity with the family of Jaylin Mckenzie for nothing more than answers — simple basic answers," Black Lives Matter rapid response coordinator Andrew Joseph said. "When this happens to you, you not only bury your child at night, you bury yourself as well."