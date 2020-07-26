Body of missing child found in Mississippi River; woman also drowned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — SCSO has recovered the body of a missing child after a reported drowning in the Mississippi River.
Authorities told Local 24 News first responders got the call of a woman and child going under water near the Shelby Forest Boat Ramp at 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.
Officers believe the two were swimming before they went under water.
A witness nearby was able to pull the woman to shore before she was pronounced dead.
SCSO hasn’t released the age or gender of the child nor is it known if the woman was the child’s mother.