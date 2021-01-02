x
Body found in Coahoma County believed to be missing man

Joe Willie Giles missing since September 16, 2020.
Credit: Coahoma County Sheriff's Office
Joe Willie Giles

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss — The body of a man found in a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Coahoma County is believed to be a man who has been missing since last September.

According to the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office, 911 received a call around 4:30 p.m. of a vehicle found in a field off of Friars Point Road and Highway 1.

When deputies arrived they found the body of a man in a vehicle.  The vehicle is registered to 53-year-old Joe Willie Giles from Friars Point, who has been missing since September 16, 2020.

Giles was last seen on Wednesday, September 16 leaving his home in Friars Point, MS around 9:07 p.m. He was driving a tan 2003 Chevy Tahoe with Mississippi tag # DBQ3842. 

The body has been sent to the state crime lab in Jackson to confirm identity and the cause of death.