Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
535 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 535 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths for a total of 77,069 cases and 1,115 deaths in the county.
There has been 69,469 recoveries.
As of Saturday, 893,672 have been tested in Shelby County.
4,808 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new deaths reported in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,808 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new deaths for a total of 680,847 cases and 8,355 deaths in the state.
Currently there are 2,805 hospitalizations and 605,596 recoveries.
Authorities say 6,000,691 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.
2,680 new COVID-19 cases and 70 new deaths reported in Mississippi.
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases and 70 new deaths for a total of 250,869 cases and 5,481 deaths in the state.
Authorities with the DeSoto County Health Department report a total of 16,841 COVID-19 cases.
2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths reported in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths for a total of 270,178 cases and 4,293 deaths in the state.
Officials say 1,292 have been hospitalized and 1,534 have recovered.
Health officials in Crittenden County, Arkansas report a total of 4,695 cases.