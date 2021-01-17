Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

535 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 535 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths for a total of 77,069 cases and 1,115 deaths in the county.

There has been 69,469 recoveries.

As of Saturday, 893,672 have been tested in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, January 16, 2021.

4,808 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new deaths reported in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,808 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new deaths for a total of 680,847 cases and 8,355 deaths in the state.

Currently there are 2,805 hospitalizations and 605,596 recoveries.

Authorities say 6,000,691 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.

2,680 new COVID-19 cases and 70 new deaths reported in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases and 70 new deaths for a total of 250,869 cases and 5,481 deaths in the state.

Authorities with the DeSoto County Health Department report a total of 16,841 COVID-19 cases.

2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths for a total of 270,178 cases and 4,293 deaths in the state.

Officials say 1,292 have been hospitalized and 1,534 have recovered.

Health officials in Crittenden County, Arkansas report a total of 4,695 cases.