Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

LIVE UPDATES


535 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 535 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths for a total of 77,069 cases and 1,115 deaths in the county.

There has been 69,469 recoveries.

As of Saturday, 893,672 have been tested in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department, HERE.

4,808 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new deaths reported in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,808 new COVID-19 cases and 44 new deaths for a total of 680,847 cases and 8,355 deaths in the state.

Currently there are 2,805 hospitalizations and 605,596 recoveries.

Authorities say 6,000,691 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.

Find the full breakdown from the Tennessee Department of Health, HERE.

2,680 new COVID-19 cases and 70 new deaths reported in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases and 70 new deaths for a total of 250,869 cases and 5,481 deaths in the state.

Authorities with the DeSoto County Health Department report a total of 16,841 COVID-19 cases.

Find a full breakdown from the Mississippi Department of Health, HERE.

2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 2,543 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths for a total of 270,178 cases and 4,293 deaths in the state.

Officials say 1,292 have been hospitalized and 1,534 have recovered.

Health officials in Crittenden County, Arkansas report a total of 4,695 cases.

Find more from the Arkansas Department of Health, HERE.

