Brooks Museum of Art to open with new name on riverfront: Memphis Art Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Along with a new home, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art will soon have a new name. The Board of Directors announced Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, that when the new museum opens on the riverfront in 2025, it will do so as Memphis Art Museum.

The board said a naming rights incentive was authorized for lead gifts in it’s $180 million private funding campaign, and Barbara and Pitt Hyde were awarded the right, and wanted to honor “the city they love.”

Originally founded in 1916 as the Brooks Memorial Art Gallery in Overton Park, it was named by founder Bessie Van Brooks in memory of her husband Samuel H. Brooks who advocated for a Memphis museum. The board said the Brooks name will remain with the founding collection.

Once finished, the new 122,000-square-foot museum will include more gallery space and more public spaces than the current museum in Overton Park.

“Memphis will always be deeply indebted to the contributions of Samuel and Bessie Brooks and their families for the extraordinary legacy they created,” said museum Executive Director Zoe Kahr in a news release. “As we enter this new chapter, the very identity of our city’s museum will include and acknowledge every single person – every Memphian – who makes our mission possible. Like the city for which it’s named, our museum’s most exciting days are still ahead.”

"The museum is only possible because of the tremendous generosity and belief by the people of Memphis,” said Barbara Hyde. “It is our honor to recognize our community in this way, knowing that Memphians for generations to come will continue to celebrate and support their art museum. This is our city's museum and should be known as such, now and forever.”

“We have worked with the greater Memphis community for years on our vision for a new museum, and as it begins to take shape, we are proud to see that it will be a place for community and connectivity unlike anything in our city’s history,” said museum Board President Carl Person. “It is truly Memphis’ art museum.”

“The new museum’s name reflects a dedication to welcome and celebrate everyone in our city,” said Mayor Jim Strickland. “While it has been my privilege to be involved with the Brooks for years, and the current building will maintain that name, I’m excited about the new museum’s place in our downtown’s future.”