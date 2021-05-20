Centennial Celebration: Theatre Memphis turns 100 years old

Theatre Memphis celebrates 100 years of productions, performances, and costumes while looking to its future.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Theatre Memphis, once known as the Little Theatre of Memphis, celebrates a huge milestone: it's centennial.

"It’s just the love of being able to present great quality theatre," Debbie Litch, Theatre Memphis Executive Producer, said on the growing success of the community theatre.

In it's 100 years of productions, performances, and costume changes, the stage of Theatre Memphis has played host to countless shows. And it all started on May 20, 1921.

“To think 100 years ago, the same date 1921, that we actually produced three one-act shows," Litch said.

For the first four years of its existence, performers traveled around Memphis doing shows until they found their first home in 1925 inside a former horse stable.

In 1929, they moved to the pool room of the Pink Palace, where they stayed for 46 years before moving to their current East Memphis location in 1975.

“It has just built over the years because people are proud of being in a great show," Litch said.

Theatre Memphis has survived and thrived over the years thanks to dedicated volunteers. As a non-profit, performers are also acting volunteers. Litch said they can use the help of upwards of 700 volunteers during a year.

“We truly are a training ground for so many aspiring actors that just want to learn about it and learn the craft," she said. "We are also a place where the masters of performance want to come and share their talents.”

Jude Knight has been with Theatre Memphis for nearly half of its existence performing and starring in just as many shows.

“The theatre is a place that welcomes everyone," Knight said.

Knight starred in the first production to hit the stage when the new building opened in 1975.

“It was very exciting to open this building in 1975 with 'My Fair Lady' because there’s only a one-time, one-time opening. But I think I’m just as excited to be apart of this 100th anniversary because it’s just another testament to the longevity of Theatre Memphis and community theatre," she said.

Now, 100 years later, they're celebrating another milestone: the grand reopening of the theatre after an exterior facelift and renovation.

The renovation was planned, unknowingly, right at the time the pandemic hit in 2020.

The work expanded the building's square footage, increased the number of bathrooms from 8 to more than 20, and made it one ground level at its entrance to improve accessibility.

The continued growth and investment in the building is a testament to the caliber of shows performed there.

“Community theatre may have a reputation for being amateurish, but there are so many talented people in this city and the productions that we have are 100% as professional that I’ve ever seen," Knight said.

Theatre Memphis will celebrate its birthday with its first in-person production since the pandemic on Thursday night, a sold-out performance: Liberace and Friends Cabaret and Dinner.

The 2021-22 season will act as a continued 100th anniversary celebration beginning in late-August with the production of Hello, Dolly!