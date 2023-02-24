One child killed, two more children among those injured in two-vehicle crash near airport

Memphis Fire told ABC24 they have at least six people total injured in the crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash Friday that they said injured at least three children.

MPD officers responded to the crash just before noon Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at E. Raines and Boeingshire, just west of Memphis International Airport. Investigators have not said what led to the crash.

MPD said one child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical, and two other children were non-critical. Investigators said one child did not survive their injuries and has died.

Police said at least one adult was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical.

This is a developing story and we will have more as it becomes available.

At 11:55 AM, officers responded to a two vehicle accident at Raines near Boeingshire. One juvenile was transported critical to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Please avoid the area and use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/8au2nxbJFl — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 24, 2023

Two additional juveniles have been transported non-critical to LCH and an additional adult to ROH in non-critical. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 24, 2023