Crosstown Concourse filling your Fridays with Christmas fun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown Concourse is getting families in town into the Christmas holiday spirit on the first three Fridays in December by hosting the Season of Delight at Crosstown.

Friday, Dec. 2

Crosstown will light up the Central Atrium with tree lights, paired with sounds from a brass choir at 6 p.m.

The choir will be followed by a showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992).

Families can get free caricature portraits, balloon art, and participate in other activities.

Friday, Dec. 9

The night will kick off with a showing of The Grinch (2018).

Families can enjoy live music throughout the night, and The Grinch will be available for family photos. Face painting will add a little color to the night along with other activities.

Friday, Dec.16



To wrap up the last friday in the Season of Delight at Crosstown, there will be a showing of the 1984 Gremlins film.