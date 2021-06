MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need you help finding an elderly woman who has a history of wandering off.

MPD says Stephenson was last seen Tuesday at her home on McCrory Ave in Berclair. Around 10:30 p.m. her 2003 gold Ford Explorer, was seen a neighborhood police camera in the area of Stage and McCulley in Bartlett. The tag on her vehicle is TN 393LWB.