Collierville Library to close May 16-23 to install new gates & scanners

While the library itself will be closed, staff will be available to manage accounts, place holds on materials, and arrange curbside pickups.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville Library is closing for a week starting May 16 for a construction project in the lobby.

Officials said the installation of new Radio Frequency ID (RFID) gates will create a safety hazard and block restroom access. The library will be closed through May 23, 2022, for the construction.

While the library itself will be closed, staff will be available to manage accounts, place holds on materials, and arrange curbside pickups.

The Halle Room will not be available for programs and meetings until May 23rd.

For patrons wanting to access services during the closure, call 901-457-2600 or go to colliervilletn.gov/library.

The following is more information from the library:

Improving how the Library serves the Collierville community

Since January, Library staff has been working on an RFID (Radio Frequency ID) conversion project. Each book, audiobook, DVD, and kit has been programmed with an RFID tag. This conversion will give greater accuracy in locating library materials and provide faster check-in and check-out.

What exactly is an RFID tag?

RFID tags serve the same purpose as a barcode or a magnetic strip on the back of a credit card or ATM card; it provides a unique identifier for that object. It is one small, programmable tag that delivers a new way to perform multiple tasks more efficiently.

In contrast to barcodes and magnetic strips, RFID labels can be read over a distance and simultaneously.

“This brings enormous advantages to our library! It reduces the amount of time required to perform circulation operations. Books can check in and check out all at once, rather than one by one,” said Lisa Plath, Collierville Library Director.

New RFID Security Gates will be installed. The gates come with people counters that provide reporting as well as alerts for staff when a book did not check out properly – showing the specific titles that were missed.

The Library’s one self-check machine, in use since 2008, will be replaced with two new RFID self-check machines, making self-service easy and user-friendly. These new machines will speed up borrowing procedures resulting in shorter lines. Checking books in and out becomes easier when you scan all books with just one touch.

“Our primary goal is to offer the best Library patron experience possible. Thank you for your patience as we continue to improve your library,” said Lisa.