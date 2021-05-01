Work begins along Riverside Drive for Tom Lee Park renovation

During construction, a section of Riverside Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Construction crews rolled in Tuesday and began renovations at Tom Lee Park.

The crews are beginning work nearly a month after a ceremonial groundbreaking was held. Construction started with demolishing the median on Riverside Drive near Vance Park.

During construction, a section of Riverside Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The bluff at Vance will be known as Cutbank Bluff, and will make the park more accessible to downtown Memphis.

The park has been the center of discussion and mediations over the last few years with the goal of transforming the riverfront over the next five years.

The new year is here. Construction has begun on a new Tom Lee Park at the Cutbank Bluff entrance: an ADA-accessible switchback trail from Vance Park down to Riverside Drive.



Want to be a part of it? Learn how you can become a Visionary donor at https://t.co/jx7yasucyM. pic.twitter.com/Ilc3LWZjIc — Memphis River Parks Partnership (@MemRiverParks) January 5, 2021