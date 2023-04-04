CURES partners with House of Mtenzi, serving the community in honor of MLK55

Food, clothes and services will be available at the House of Mtenzi Museum at 9 a.m. The organization is also collecting supplies for tornado victims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — House of Mtenzi Museum (HOM Museum) will host its MLK55 Poor People Campaign, serving the community and feeding the homeless in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and the 55th anniversary of his death.

Food, clothes and services will be available HOM Museum located at 1289 Madison Ave. at 9 a.m.

The organization is also collecting supplies for tornado victims. Cures said it is only accepting the following items.

Pre-packed Cake snacks or •Box Donuts

Toothpaste 200 count

Face Towels. 200 count

Deodorant 200 count

Soap. 200 count

Hand Sanitizer. 200 count

Tube Socks 200 count

Tee Shirts/Short sleeve 200 count