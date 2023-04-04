CURES partners with House of Mtenzi, serving the community in honor of MLK55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — House of Mtenzi Museum (HOM Museum) will host its MLK55 Poor People Campaign, serving the community and feeding the homeless in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and the 55th anniversary of his death.
Food, clothes and services will be available HOM Museum located at 1289 Madison Ave. at 9 a.m.
The organization is also collecting supplies for tornado victims. Cures said it is only accepting the following items.
- Pre-packed Cake snacks or •Box Donuts
- Toothpaste 200 count
- Face Towels. 200 count
- Deodorant 200 count
- Soap. 200 count
- Hand Sanitizer. 200 count
- Tube Socks 200 count
- Tee Shirts/Short sleeve 200 count
All donations can be dropped off Tuesdat, April4, during the morning. HOM Museum said pre-packed supplies will be distributed in the back parking lot on a set date. Those who want more information can call 901-273-5038.