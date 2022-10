The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition and the woman died on the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured and a woman died after a crash Friday evening near Memphis International Airport.

According to the Memphis Police Department, two cars were involved in the crash at Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition and the woman died on the scene, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

