Traffic investigators said a motorcycle and vehicle crashed about 7:15 a.m. Friday on Stateline at Berryman Drive, west of Hacks Cross.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a Friday morning crash in southeast Shelby County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Traffic investigators said a motorcycle and vehicle crashed about 7:15 a.m. Friday on Stateline at Berryman Drive, west of Hacks Cross. Investigators said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

Stateline Road is shut down in both directions in that area for the investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can.

SCSO traffic investigators are on scene of an accident involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle at approximately 7:15 am on Stateline Rd @ Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene by Shelby County Fire. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tR7VCPLGeL — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 14, 2022